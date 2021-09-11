Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

MPLN stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

