Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

