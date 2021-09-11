Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

