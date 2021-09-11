Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.