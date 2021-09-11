American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average is $258.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.