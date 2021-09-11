American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.68 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

