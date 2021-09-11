American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

