American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 22nd

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

