American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,426 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.