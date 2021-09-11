American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $73.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

