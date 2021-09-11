American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 93.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3,164.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 189,808 shares of company stock worth $11,702,021 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.