American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 13,506 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hub Group worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.