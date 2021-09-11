America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

