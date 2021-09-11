Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $24,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

