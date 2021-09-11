Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.43

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.43 and last traded at $141.05, with a volume of 5873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

