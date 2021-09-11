Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,626,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 1,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,326.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

