Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,071.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,411.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

