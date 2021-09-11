Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.63). 25,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 155,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £418.57 million and a PE ratio of 64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 577.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

