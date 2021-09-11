Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,563.66

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 203.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $17,563.66 and $135.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 151.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.69 or 0.01406303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.00505518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00345107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

