Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 513,144 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 513,144 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 128,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

