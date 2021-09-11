Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,470 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of International Seaways worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $490.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

