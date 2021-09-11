Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,828 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VPG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $36.25 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

