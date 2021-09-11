Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 17,400 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
