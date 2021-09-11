Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Molecular Templates worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

