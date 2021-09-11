Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $89.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

