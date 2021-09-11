Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

