Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.74. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 10,049 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $648.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.