Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $15.31

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $15.74. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 10,049 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $648.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
