Albireo Pharma’s (ALBO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

