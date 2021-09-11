Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $266.73 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

