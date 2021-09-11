Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 104,600 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

