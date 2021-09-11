Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

