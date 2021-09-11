Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aflac by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. increased their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

