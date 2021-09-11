Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,802,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.