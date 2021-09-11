Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Aker BP ASA stock remained flat at $$26.97 during trading hours on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

