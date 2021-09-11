Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 634,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,802,000 after acquiring an additional 211,976 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of A stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

