African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 476,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 87,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

