Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $3,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

