AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.23. AerSale shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

