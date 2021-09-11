Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

