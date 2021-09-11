Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $300.09 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.26 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

