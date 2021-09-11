Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 399,355 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

