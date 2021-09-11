Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $46.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.