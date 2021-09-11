Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

