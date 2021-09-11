Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after buying an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.