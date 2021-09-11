Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

