Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 3,847 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $42,932.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.