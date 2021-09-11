Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 7,380 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,363. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

