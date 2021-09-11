Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 50,815 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 200,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,417. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

