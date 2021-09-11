Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 4,925 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $62.76. 2,653,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.