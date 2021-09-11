Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

